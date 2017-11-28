Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 28 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Exploitation of Mighty Siang Under Way: Ering

November 28
12:47 2017
Exploitation of mighty Siang is already under way. Probably China has started construction of 1000 km long tunnel to divert Brahmaputra River from Tibet to Xinjiang, this was informed by Arunachal MP Ninong Ering.

While interacting with the media, he said, “Though there has been no official confirmation by Chinese government but reality is not far from secret. Water level of River Siang remarkably decreased, become muddy and not fit for aquatic lives.”

He further added that in this regard Union Ministry should take up the issue seriously on priority. “The matter is too sensitive.”

“I have already sought immediate intervention of union ministry in a letter to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Any such major construction in neighboring China could maximize the risk of water related conflict and devastate the fragile ecosystem of the entire Brahmaputra Valley,” opined Ering, adding “Delay would allow China to tap this water resource and prompt major conflict in Siang belt and Assam in particular and the nation as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district Tamiyo Tatak held an emergency meeting in his office chamber which was attended by the MP N. Ering, former cabinet minister Bosiram Siram, EE(WRD) Er. TamoJamoh and EE (PHED) Er. Bimal Welly and other admin officers.

0 Comments

0 Comments

