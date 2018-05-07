Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Explosives Found Buried in Assam

May 07
17:19 2018
Huge quantities of explosive materials including RDX, have been recovered from Assam’s Charaideo district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Kanu Bhugbari village and recovered the explosives buried near a house.

Around 6 kgs of RDX, remote controlled detonators, other explosive devices and bomb-making equipment along with some army uniforms were found from the spot, police said.

Further search operations were continuing in the area and security across the district has been tightened, police added.

-PTI

ExplosivesExplosives AssamRDX
