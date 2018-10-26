Eye Brows Raised as NCP President Pawar and MNS Chief Thackeray Travel Together

NET Bureau

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray set tongues wagging with a seemingly comfortable conversation during their journey to Mumbai together.

The duo was seated next to each other on the flight to Mumbai. The parties have, however, termed the journey as a “mere coincidence” - and not any indication of the MNS joining the mahagathbandhan.

Pawar was in Aurangabad to attend a felicitation ceremony of a former legislator, while Raj was returning from his week-long Vidarbha tour.

During the journey that lasted for almost an hour, both – Pawar and Thackeray – were engrossed in a whole-hearted chatter.

“It was just a coincidence and nothing more,” Sandeep Deshpande, spokesperson of the MNS, said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too refrained from saying much. “It’s a public transport, and you don’t decide who you will meet on your journey,” he said.

Earlier this year, Raj Thackeray had conducted a public interview of Sharad Pawar in Pune that led to speculation of a ‘possible tacit political understanding’ between the two parties.

Last month, a senior NCP leader had mooted the idea of taking Thackeray’s party into the Mahagathbandhan in a joint meeting of the Congress and the NCP. The Congress had then expressed reservations, fearing a backlash in the Hindi-speaking states.

Speaking at India Today Mumbai Manthan 2018 in Mumbai earlier this week, Pawar refuted reports of taking the MNS along. “There is no such proposal. It’s better for Maharashtra if parties like the Shiv Sena and MNS contest separately,” he said.

Meanwhile, when prodded about the journey, a senior NCP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There are no coincidences in politics — especially if it involves Sharad Pawar.”

SOURCE: Yahoo