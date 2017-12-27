Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 28 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Facebook Asks New Users in India to Enter Names as Per Aadhaar

Facebook Asks New Users in India to Enter Names as Per Aadhaar
December 27
20:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Facebook has begun testing a feature with a set of new users in India where they are being asked to enter names as per their Aadhaar details. The social media giant, however, is not asking new users to give their Aadhaar number but just the name as written on their Aadhaar cards.

“This is a small test where we provide additional language when people sign up for an account to say that using the name on their Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise them,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, only a small percentage of people who use Facebook on mobile in the country are able to see this feature. “This is an optional prompt which we are testing,” the spokesperson added.

The move is aimed at encouraging users to put their real names as they enter the social network for the first time. “We want to make sure people can use the names they’re known by on Facebook, and can easily connect with friends and family,” Facebook said.

Facebook has over 217 million monthly active users in India and 212 million of them are active on smartphones. It has 2.1 billion monthly active users globally.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India. The Facebook test comes at a time when the government is asking citizens to link Aadhaar details with their digital lives.

The government recently extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and several other schemes.

-IANS

Tags
AadhaarfacebookFacebook Aadhaar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.