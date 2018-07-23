Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 23 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Facebook Fake Account Holder Arrested

Facebook Fake Account Holder Arrested
July 23
17:52 2018
Assam police have arrested one Suleiman Ibrahim Ali from Hatigaon area in the city after the police detected him to be operating fake Facebook accounts in the name of City Police Commissioner Hiren Nath and DGP, Kuladhar Saikia.

A case was registered on the basis of an FIR lodged at Panbazar Police Station by the City Police Commissioner and the sleuths of cyber cell of Assam Police arrested the accused from Anupam Path at Hatigaon area in the city.

Police have recovered 39 mobile handsets, 15 SIM cards, several tablets and one laptop for the possession of the accused person.

- The Shillong Times

