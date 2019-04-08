Facebook, Instagram and Messenger to stop working on your Windows phone after April 30

NET Bureau

Are you a Windows phone user? Well, here comes bad news for you. Facebook told Engadget website that the company “will end its support for its apps on Windows Mobile starting April 30th.” Another report coming from Windows Central website suggests that some of the Windows phone users on Instagram have started getting a message about the app being pulled down on April 30. However, although Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps will stop working on windows phone the users will be able to access the apps via their phone’s browser.

This suggests that Windows phone users will no longer able to use these Facebook apps including Instagram, Messenger and Facebook. Notably, all the three Facebook apps are among the top free apps of Microsoft store right now. However, there’s no report on the number of active Facebook, Messenger and Instagram users on Windows right now. Ever since Microsoft announced to kill its windows phone business several third-party apps are being taken down from Microsoft store.

The termination of Facebook’s service may not come as a shock to Windows phone users as the same happened to WhatsApp for Windows a couple of months ago. Earlier several reports surfaced online and suggested that WhatsApp has stopped service for Windows phone. However, as of yet both Microsoft and WhatsApp haven’t officially announced the stoppage of WhatsApp service.

The report coming from windowscentral informs that some Instagram for Windows users is receiving a message which states that the photo-sharing app “will be retired on Windows phone on April 30″. The note from Instagram also mentions that after the service is stopped the Instagram app will not be available in the Microsoft store. The Instagram message was first spotted by a Reddit user.

To recall, Microsoft earlier announced that the company was officially killing its Windows Phone business in 2016. The company is said to completely halt security and software updates in December 2019.

Source: India Today