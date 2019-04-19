Facebook stored passwords of millions of Instagram users in plain text

NET Bureau

It seems that the number of issues with Facebook just keeps mounting up. In a latest set of revelations, the social media giant revealed that the passwords of millions of Instagram users were stored in plain text, which left them exposed to people with access to the company’s internal systems.

The Menlo Park, California headquartered tech giant, however, said that upon its investigation it found out that these passwords were not internally abused or improperly and that it is the process of notifying the affected Instagram users.

The news of a security lapse was first reported by cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity last month. The blog in its report said that the account passwords of hundreds of millions of Facebook users – 200 million to 600 million — were stored in plain text on Facebook’s servers and that they were searchable by more than 20,000 Facebook employees.

Later, Facebook published a blog post saying that the passwords of “hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users” were stored in a readable format on the company’s internal data storage systems and the social media company, upon its investigation, found no evidence of the data being abused internally.

Now, Facebook has updated its blog saying that “millions of Instagram users” instead of “tens of thousands of Instagram users” had been affected in the security lapse. “We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users. We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed,” Facebook wrote in its blog post.

Notably, the update comes just a day after reports noted that Facebook accidentally uploaded the email contacts of 1.5 million users on to its servers without users’ explicit consent. Earlier it was reported that Facebook was asking new users for their email passwords to verify their accounts. Upon entering the password, a pop-up notified the users that their email contacts were being imported to Facebook – all without users’ permission. The company reported collected records of millions of users this way. Responding to the queries Facebook said that it was in the process of deleting these records from its systems.

Source: India Today