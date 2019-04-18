Facebook ‘Unintentionally Uploaded’ 1.5 Mn Email IDs of New Users

NET Bureau

Facebook Inc, on Thursday, 18 April, said that it “unintentionally uploaded” the email contact of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, a Reuters report, citing Business Insider said.

According to the report, the social media giant harvested the emails of the users without their consent. These emails were taken at the time of these users signing up on the platform.

The company told Business Insider it is now deleting these emails and that it never meant to upload these contacts. A Reuters query on the same went unanswered till the time of writing this article.

The company hasn’t revealed if users from India are part of the affected list but considering its large userbase in the country, don’t be surprised if there are.

This revelation is follow up to the incident which was reported last month, when Facebook was found asking email passwords from its users while logging in.

The social networking giant has confirmed that it will be notifying the affected 1.5 million users over the coming days about the breach and will be deleting their details from the company’s system.

After the report by Kerb on Security, went public few weeks back, Facebook admitted to have stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in plain text within its internal data storage systems.

“Last month we stopped offering email password verification as an option for people verifying their account when signing up for Facebook for the first time,” the Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This isn’t the first or let’s say going to be the last incident to come from Facebook this year. Recently it came under scrutiny for using phone numbers provided for security reasons — like two-factor authentication (2FA) — for things like advertising and making users searchable by their phone numbers across its different platforms.

Considering all these issues at helm, not sure why is Facebook even planning on working and then launching its own voice assistant that will be competing with Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

Source: The Quint