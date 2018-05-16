Fake Aadhar Card Racket Busted in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Manipur Police has successfully busted gangs for making fake Aadhar Cards in the State.

Briefing the media persons at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that following a tip-off, SP Tengnoupal and his team intercepted two vehicles near Moreh Police Station coming from Moreh towards Imphal on Sunday. Out of the ten passengers, nine persons were found to be illegal immigrants without having valid documents.

On further verification, all illegal migrants were from Myanmar, he added. The lone Indian named Paritha Begum of Shree Ram Nagar, Edappallayam, Chennai was one of the traffickers, he added. The other traffickers are Ni Ni Sin d/o Md. Yashmin of Tar Ka Ta, Nawy Aay, 3 Street, No. 255, Yangon State, Myanmar and Phyu Phyu Win w/o Khaza Mohideen of Tar Ka Ta, Nawy Aay, 3 Street, No. 255, Yangon State, Myanmar.

On further inquiry, police raided the house of Tomba alias Inaocha (one of gang members) and seized two laptops, four Aadhar Cards, one printer machine, one laminating film machine, Laminating plastic sheets, photo paper, two DVDs etc.

The Chief Minister recalled that on March 25th, 2018 Jiribam Police had also arrested Nongthombam Argentina alias Pinky, a resident of Babupara Ward No. 5, Jiribam for allegedly making fake Aadhar Card at her residence and other places. 85 numbers of Aadhar enrolment forms, one laptop, one Eye Iris CMIT machine with camera, Biometric (Green) BIT, GPS, Mobile handset and a scanner were seized from her possession. The co-accused of the racket Aziz Ahmed s/o Md. Keramat Ali of Dibong Lamlong, Jiribam is on the run now.

After such incidents, Chief Minister said, the government would remove Common Service Centres as access point for Aadhaar services throughout the State.

The Chief Minister said that the present government is anxious and take such illegal activities as a major threat to the indigenous population and would affect the present and future generation of the State. It is beyond imagination that what worse could have been done in last 10-15 years in the State, he added.

The Chief Minister said that we need to re-verify the identity of the tenants living in various areas of the State immediately. He appealed the people of the State for their support and co-operation to protect the indigenous population of the State for easy detection of illegal immigrants living in the State. He mentioned that we need to create more awareness among the landlords, transporters and people about such illegal activities in the State. He further stated that Imphal Airport is also susceptible for transportation of illegal immigrants so a special Police Check Post would be opened to detect illegal immigration from Wednesday.

Mentioning about the condition of NH 37 Imphal-Jiri road, Chief Minister said that the Bailey bridge near Nung Dolan has been repaired. Highlighting the frequent kidnapping cases of the officials working on Imphal-Jiri Railway Project for ransom, Chief Minister said that such unwanted incidents hamper the developmental works in the State. Such unwanted incidents must be stopped immediately in other developmental projects, he appealed.

On the occasion, he appealed to the people and media fraternity of the State to support the ongoing ‘Go to Village’ mission to deliver the basic government services at the doorsteps of the people. Regarding the cease work protest by various Driver’s Associations of Diesel Autos, Tata Magic and Wingers, Chief Minister clarified that the government didn’t take any decision or issued any official order regarding the ban of diesel autos and winger in and around the Imphal City. He said that stringent action would be taken up to those who disrupt the lives of the people illegally.

Replying to a query, Biren Singh has said that the State Government will put in best possible effort to table a Bill in order to protect the indigenous people of the State in the coming Assembly session this year. A Committee has been formed in this regard, he added.