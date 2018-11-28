Fake IPS Officer Arrested

NET Bureau

The police have arrested a fake woman IPS officer, Tanishka Sagban, a resident of Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and her accomplice, Tarun Sharma, a resident of Kharar, who were allegedly cheating people.

The Kharar City police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 170 and 511 of the IPC against the two on a complaint of ASI Avtar Singh, in-charge of the Sunny Enclave police post.

Avtar Singh was at Nijjar Chowk, Mundi Kharar, around 9.30 pm last night when he got a tip-off that a fake woman IPS officer was moving in the area along with another person and they were asking people to bring Rs 20 lakh for recruitment in the Punjab Police or for a job as a senior officer with the Central Government. She reportedly called up senior officials of Mohali district and told them that she was posted in Delhi and she had to go to Sangrur for an inspection. She demanded that a car be arranged for her. The police, who already had a tip-off, laid a trap and both of them were arrested from Arya College Road last night.

When the police demanded an identity card from the woman, she failed to produce it. The police verified from Delhi and came to know that no IPS officer with this name was posted there.

Both of them were produced in the Kharar court on Tuesday, which remanded them in one-day police custody.

According to the police, the woman is 28-year-old and has done MA in English. She appeared for the Civil Services exam, but could not clear it.

