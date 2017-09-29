Fake Naga Gun Licence Racket Busted, 2 Arrested

The accused allegedly obtained fake gun licenses from Nagaland in July and along with a gun. Out of the 21 fake licenses, officials seized 9 licenses and 6 guns which were in procession of people. During the investigation, the officials came to know 21 fake gun licenses were in possession of the duo. Rajdeep Zala, ACP of Cyber cell of crime branch, said, “With the help of fake documents, the Nagaland accused used to make fake gun licenses.” The investigation revealed that there were many people in the city who had obtained the fake gun license through the same process and the people who were providing the fake license.

According to the crime branch officials, the sleuths were informed about one of the accused, identified as Ayub Shikari Two people, allegedly involved in a fake gun licenses racket and possessing around 6 guns and 9 fake gun licenses, obtained from Nagaland on the basis of false documents, were arrested by the city crime branch officials on Thursday. During the investigation, the officials came to know 21 fake gun licenses were in possession of the duo. According to the crime branch officials, the sleuths were informed about one of the accused, identified as Ayub Shikari. The accused allegedly obtained fake gun licenses from Nagaland in July and along with a gun , As Reported By DNAIndia.

According to the Newspaper,Acting on it, an investigation was started by the officials during which they came to know that Ayub had got the license through a person identified as David in Nagaland. The investigation revealed that there were many people in the city who had obtained the fake gun license through the same process and the people who were providing the fake license. The accused, involved in the racket, were identified as Salim Pathan, Montu Namdar and Shreedhar Derasari, providing fake licenses in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar from January 2017. It was also revealed that till now the accused have provided 21 people fake licenses. Out of the 21 fake licenses, officials seized 9 licenses and 6 guns which were in procession of people. Rajdeep Zala, ACP of Cyber cell of crime branch, said, “With the help of fake documents, the Nagaland accused used to make fake gun licenses.” On the basis of the license, accused used to purchase Guns from Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh.

DNA