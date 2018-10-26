Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 26 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Fake Notes Used t Buy Jewellery

Fake Notes Used t Buy Jewellery
October 26
20:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In a tragicomic incident, a jeweller from Jalandhar was cheated of Rs. 1.90 lakh worth of jewellery by a couple using fake currency.

On October 22, the couple went shopping at the jeweller’s shop, selected 56gm of gold jewellery worth Rs. 1.90 lakh, and paid the jeweller in fake currency before beating a hasty retreat.

An FIR has been registered.

Speaking to press, the shop owner, Shyam Sundar Verma, said that he realized the fraudonly after the couple left.

Having selected particular gold ornaments, the couple had handed the jeweller a polythene bag full of notes, before leaving in a hurry.

On further inspection, Verma found that the notes had ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ written on them instead of Reserve Bank of India.

“It took me years to start this business and I have lost everything. I am not sure how can I recover from this severe loss,” a distressed Verma told the press.

After realizing that he had been duped, Verma lodged an FIR against the couple at the Jodhan police station in Jalandhar.

Subsequently, inspection of CCTV footage by the police revealed that the couple had arrived at the store in a car that did not even have a registration plate on it. Currently, a hunt to nab the couple is underway.

SOURCE: Yahoo

Tags
Fake Currencyfake notesjewellery
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.