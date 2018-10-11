Family System Best Medicine To Fight Depression, Says Venkaiah Naidu

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, while addressing the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai on Thursday, said that family system is the best medicine to protect youngsters from slipping into depression.

Talking about the increasing number of depression cases among the youth, the Vice President opined that young people were becoming increasingly aloof from the people around them and absence of experienced advice was pushing youngsters into severe depression. He asked the youngsters to have a regular interaction with elders in the family.

“Lack interaction at home is depriving them of guidance and support,” he said.

Naidu said that excessive use of internet and gadgets is disturbing the body clock of young children and depriving them of the required sleep. He asked students and youngsters to follow a strict routine and dedicate time for physical exercise.

Lauding the journey and history of Ethiraj College for Women, Naidu said, “The college made a modest beginning with 96 girls in 1948 and today it has grown to become Chennai’s largest women’s college with around 8000 students. The college has produced luminaries in the field of entertainment, science and technology and others.”

Speaking about the importance of girl education, he said, “If India has to become a country that lives by the constitutional values that it espouses, and then it must put girl’s education at the centre of its development efforts.”

“There is no better antidote to patriarchy, fundamentalism, extremism and dogmatism than women’s education,” he further said.

Expressing concern over the disturbing incidents of discrimination gender inequality against women, Naidu called for strict action against such societal evils.

“Women empowerment is key to national development and India is taking major steps to involve women in India’s development journey,” he said as he appreciated the contribution of women in national development.

The Vice President said that education is not only an entry point to economic opportunities but also has positive ripple effects on all other aspects of social development.

