Farmers Marching Towards Delhi Stopped Outside Border

Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday took part in a protest march as a part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices. These farmers marching towards Delhi were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Informing the media, a senior police officer while sharing details about the events, said, “The farmers, riding tractors and trolleys, broke barricades of UP Police and then started proceeding towards the barricades put up by Delhi Police.

“Police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors, who also indulged in sloganeering. Teargas was also used to disperse the crowd,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Responding to the police action against protesting farmers at the UP-Delhi border, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “it reconfirms the fact that the Modi government is anti-farmers.”

“Instead of providing relief to farmers, they are exasperating the crisis further, forcing farmers to be under debt burden and distress suicides. We haven’t seen such an agrarian distress in India since independence,” Yechury added.

Slamming the Modi government over the handling of the farmers’ protest at the Delhi border, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Modi government has shown that it is no different from the pre-independence British government in India. The British government then used to exploit the farmers and today the Modi govt is firing tear gas shells at farmers.”

It may be mentioned here that the city police on Monday had imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of BKU members are on a march from Hardwar to reach the national capital on Tuesday.

In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force until October 8. It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

In northeast Delhi, the prohibitory orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur and will be in force till October 4.

