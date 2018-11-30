Farmers’ Protest Challenges PM Modi: Foreign Media

NET Bureau

Tens of thousands of farmers started their march toward parliament in New Delhi on Friday demanding debt waivers and remunerative prices for crops, underscoring challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces before national elections next year.

More than 50,000 people representing about 200 farmer groups started marching toward the parliament from the main protest ground located a few kilometers away, said Avik Saha, a member of political party Swaraj Abhiyan. Around 1,800 police personnel have been deployed to maintain order during the procession that passes through the business district, the police said.

PM Modi’s administration is trying to win over the farmers and douse their ire over the failure to fulfill his promise of 50 per cent profit over the cost of production. As the country heads to polls, due in early 2019, the main opposition Congress party is moving to cash in on the disenchantment over unemployment and rising social tensions.

“The calculation of support price that the government fixes is erratic and erroneous,” said Darshan Pal, a rice and wheat farmer from the northern state of Punjab, who is participating in the protest. “The government should include actual rent of land, interest on capital invested and skilled labor rate while calculating the cost of cultivation of various crops.”

The farmers are demanding a special session of parliament to discuss crop support prices, a nationwide waiver of farm loans amid rising fertilizer costs and other agricultural inputs. The government’s procurement agencies, which are mandated to purchase agricultural produce at guaranteed rates, buy only a small portion of total output, leaving millions of farmers across the country at the mercy of middlemen.

