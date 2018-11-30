Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 30 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Farmers’ Protest Challenges PM Modi: Foreign Media

Farmers’ Protest Challenges PM Modi: Foreign Media
November 30
14:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tens of thousands of farmers started their march toward parliament in New Delhi on Friday demanding debt waivers and remunerative prices for crops, underscoring challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces before national elections next year.

More than 50,000 people representing about 200 farmer groups started marching toward the parliament from the main protest ground located a few kilometers away, said Avik Saha, a member of political party Swaraj Abhiyan. Around 1,800 police personnel have been deployed to maintain order during the procession that passes through the business district, the police said.

PM Modi’s administration is trying to win over the farmers and douse their ire over the failure to fulfill his promise of 50 per cent profit over the cost of production. As the country heads to polls, due in early 2019, the main opposition Congress party is moving to cash in on the disenchantment over unemployment and rising social tensions.

“The calculation of support price that the government fixes is erratic and erroneous,” said Darshan Pal, a rice and wheat farmer from the northern state of Punjab, who is participating in the protest. “The government should include actual rent of land, interest on capital invested and skilled labor rate while calculating the cost of cultivation of various crops.”

The farmers are demanding a special session of parliament to discuss crop support prices, a nationwide waiver of farm loans amid rising fertilizer costs and other agricultural inputs. The government’s procurement agencies, which are mandated to purchase agricultural produce at guaranteed rates, buy only a small portion of total output, leaving millions of farmers across the country at the mercy of middlemen.

SOURCE: NDTV

Image Credit: NewsX

Tags
Farmers protestnarendra modiNew Delhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.