FATF to take a final call on whether to keep Pakistan in its Grey list at its meeting in Paris

Paris based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to give a formal statement today on the conclusion of the group meetings and plenary that continued from February 16-21. Pakistan’s performance in curbing terror financing has been reviewed at the ongoing meetings. Pakistan is at present in the grey list of FATF.

Ahead of the FATF plenary session in June, a sub group constituted to review Pakistan’s case has recommended that Islamabad should continue to be in a grey list for its failure to check terror funding. It has stopped short of recommending the country for the black list.

Source: News On Air