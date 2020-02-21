Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 21 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

FATF to take a final call on whether to keep Pakistan in its Grey list at its meeting in Paris

FATF to take a final call on whether to keep Pakistan in its Grey list at its meeting in Paris
February 21
17:17 2020
Paris based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to give a formal statement today on the conclusion of the group meetings and plenary that continued from February 16-21. Pakistan’s performance in curbing terror financing has been reviewed at the ongoing meetings. Pakistan is at present in the grey list of FATF.

Ahead of the FATF plenary session in June, a sub group constituted to review Pakistan’s case has recommended that Islamabad should continue to be in a grey list for its failure to check terror funding. It has stopped short of recommending the country for the black list.

Source: News On Air

This may take a second or two.