Father of ITI Subodh Talukdar Remembered

NET Bureau, Amlan Jyoti Das

ITI Guwahati on Thursday observed the centenary birthday celebration of its founding father Subodh Talukdar in its premises. The celebration saw the confluence of many esteemed researchers, philosophers and inventors including the likes former Dibrugarh University VC Kulendu Pathak, former principal of ITI Benudhar Bora, family members of late Talukdar and the holder of 149 patentsUddhab Bharali among others.

The seminar conducted commemorating the 100 year birthday of the founding father drew the rapt attention of the young innovators present there. Members from the family of late Subodh Talukdar were also present there handing out fulam gamusas and a bouquet of flowers to all the esteemed dignitaries. The seminar-cum-discussion began with a melodious Rabha Sangeet by the students and the lighting of the lamp ceremony.

With the end of all the formal ceremonies, each member on the dais took their time in sharing their experiences with the man of the hour himself.

Describing him to be a man of astute character: disciplined and strict with his own sets of ideals. Then it was the time for the Guest of Honour Uddhab Bharali to take his place in the podium. Paying his respects to the man of the hour, he began his deliberation by making the young minds aware of what innovation actually is.

“An invention can only become an innovation if it is used by at least one common man,” said Bharali.

The holder of 149 patents said that innovations must never be driven by the idea of the amount of money to be earned by it but by the utility of it in the lives of a common man and should be simple enough for them to replicate it. He recalled various instances of how his simple inventions helped in changing the lives of the people for better and that there is no greater happiness than it.

Helping the marginalized and the specially challenged people has become one of the multi-faceted objectives of his life. Providing them with the much required and immediate help may at times sound hard and time-consuming but is something he as an inventor can never ignore.

He then expressed his grief of having never been able to meet Subodh Talukar in his lifetime and said, “Had I got the chance to meet this great person, then I would have been benefited immensely. I would have learned a lot many things as well and his guidance would have certainly helped me in my innovations.”

The seminar-cum-discussion ended with students interacting with Uddhab Bharali