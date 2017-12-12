Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Father, Son Gunned Down by Unidentified Assailants in Assam

December 12
09:14 2017
The president of a local village defence party (VDP) and his son were shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Monday at Bordumsa in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, official sources said.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta has confirmed the incident. The gunmen opened fire at Hunjan Simalguri Village under the Bordumsa police station, seriously injuring Anteshwar Mahanta (45) and his son Karun Mahanta (23), police sources said.

Both Anteswar and Karun succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to a hospital, they added. Karun was a former president of the Kakopathar Regional Students’ Union, the sources said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the incident. “In a democratic society, no such high-handedness will be tolerated as the government is prepared to deal with such inhumane killings with an iron fist,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister has also asked the police to identify the assailants of the father-son duo and take stern action against them. Following a direction from Sonowal, top police officials of the state had rushed to the village, the statement said.

-PTI

Anteshwar Mahanta Karun Mahanta
