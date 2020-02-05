Father Used to Make us Read Bhagavad Gita, Says Kejriwal’s Daughter, Asks ‘Is This Terrorism?’

NET Bureau

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, as the poll battle is becoming murkier with rampant personal attacks and unbridled hate speeches, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and daughter have expressed their concerns. “People are watching how allegations are being put on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to ‘jhaadu’. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard,” said wife Sunita Kejriwal, who was an officer of the Indian Revenue Service, before she took a VRS in 2016.

During the campaigning, BJP leader Parvesh Verma has called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, which drew the ire of the election commission, but the narrative could not be doused as several other leaders contributed to that.

“They say politics is dirty but it’s a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?” said CM’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal to Sources.

“My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us — my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 AM, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing ‘Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara’ song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism?” she said.

Twenty-four-year-old Harshita took leave from the Gurgaon MNS for five months to help father ahead of the elections. She showed a keen interest in politics when she joined AAP’s students’ wing. She studied in IIT-Delhi.

“Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 CMs. Not only us, but two crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done,” the daughter added.

