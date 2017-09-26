FC Goa Signs MoU with Three Clubs from Northeast

FC Goa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three clubs from the North East region in a ceremony held in Shillong.

FC Goa, represented by Sujay Sharma, Head of Player Recruitment and Analysis agreed a partnership with Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club and Royal Wahingdoh Sports Club wherein the Goan club will offer technical expertise to the aforementioned clubs while in return, will have the option to sign players from these clubs in the future for a fixed fee. The memorandum was signed following a brief presentation by each of the three clubs.

The Royal Wahingdoh Sports Club was established in the year 1964 and is best known for its superb run of form in the 2014-2015 I-league season. Royal Wahingdoh impressed in their first season in the top division, finishing third behind the likes of Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, in the process finishing above traditional big guns, East Bengal, Sporting Clube de Goa, Salgaocar SC and Dempo SC.

The North East region has constantly produced top Indian talent over the years and FC Goa will look to further help develop the sport in the region through this venture. Additionally, the club will look to give youngsters an opportunity to play the sport at the highest level in the future.

Akshay Tandon, President of FC Goa is happy with the club’s tie up with the north east clubs. “We are pleased to have got into a formal partnership with these three clubs. We are excited at the prospect of having an opportunity to scout talent from the state of Meghalaya. The state, much like Goa holds a real passion for football and the enthusiasm the state has for the sport is commendable. These three clubs have played a vital role in developing that passion,” he said.

FC Goa have invested a lot in the youth this season and Tandon reiterated the club’s aim to develop the sport. “With us sharing a common vision in the development of promising young talent, this was a wonderful opportunity for us to work together. We hope that this tie-up will give the young players an opportunity to develop their talent by instilling professional ethics in their training and best practices into their coaching. As it’s been well documented, we have focused a lot of our efforts in investing in youth this year and this is another step in that direction. We are confident that in the coming years that we will see these investments coming into fruition,” he explained.