FEARING AN UPRISING BJP DEPUTES TOP NEGOTIATORS TO TRIPURA

Amarjyoti Borah writes

Since winning Tripura in 2018 with a stunning and absolute majority, BJP has been able to keep its winning momentum ongoing, but has suddenly found itself in the back foot with the series of ongoing protests across the state of Tripura post the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) in the parliament and thereby it becoming an Act.

There has been a series of protests since then, and the historic Bru-Reang accord, which was expected to help calm down the situation, has also not been able to help much. The BJP led union government has been taken aback after the result of the Delhi and the Jharkhand election, which were held, post the passage of CAA in the parliament.

To ensure damage control, as the BJP is determined not to lose its grip in the North Eastern states, the BJP party leadership has deputed its top negotiators and leadership to reach out to people and to quell any feeling which might impact the party electorally in the upcoming elections in the state.

“The loss in Jharkhand was shocking and in Delhi the BJP national leadership was expecting a respectable figure, though it was anticipating a possible loss, but the final result was a shocker,” said a BJP secretary who has been deputed to the North East.

The BJP secretary, who has been entrusted with the task to oversee the political condition in Tripura, said that, the BJP Delhi leadership is also worried of any political uprising against the incumbent BJP government, which the BJP doesn’t want to lose at any cost.

“The BJP has won many states since 2014 Lok Sabha win, but the BJP’s win in Tripura has always been special as this was a direct Left combined verses BJP battle, and the BJP was able to convincingly defeat the left group in that fight,” said the BJP secretary.

“Though the state of Tripura is a small state with just 2 Lok Sabha seats, it is very important to keep on winning the state as it is a major morale booster for the BJP party cadre for the battle in seats which will be against the left parties and its allies,” said the party secretary.

The central leadership of the BJP faced a major setback after the electoral debacle in Delhi, where despite heavy political campaign by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and all the firebrand BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP was defeated convincingly, and the saffron party managed to win only 8 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

The BJP leadership is also worried over the rise of regional political satraps and over the fact that there has been a rise in the preference of voters for regional political parties in local elections. “In the last few state elections it has been observed that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the top choice for the post of Prime Minister, voters still prefer regional satraps of regional political parties as the chief minister of the state,” said the secretary, and the secretary also added that though the state of Tripura voted over-whelming for the BJP to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, there is a fear for the votes in the state election.

“In the Lok Sabha election, 2019—in Delhi BJP managed to win all the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 11 out of the 14 Lok sabha seats in Jharkhand , but in the state assembly elections—held less than one year after the Lok Sabha, the BJP couldn’t become even the single largest party,” said the secretary.

The secretary also said that the party leadership will be organizing a mega rally at Tripura soon which will be attended by several top BJP leaders and it will be an attempt for direct communication and reach out to the people of Tripura.