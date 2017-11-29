February Ideal Time for Elections: Meghalaya CEO

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor on Tuesday said that February is the ideal month for holding the Assembly elections.

“Post Christmas and New Year celebrations, February is considered ideal for holding polls and the board examinations will be held only in March,” he stated, adding, “Regarding this, the officials had already provided inputs to the Election Commission of India.”

The Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti had visited Nagaland to assess poll preparedness and presently is in Tripura.

“The official team is expected to visit Meghalaya soon while we are fully prepared for the polls,” the CEO said.

According to Kharkongor as part of the poll preparedness, meetings were held with police, deputy commissioners and political parties.

