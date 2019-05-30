Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 30 May 2019

Northeast Today

Fed up of abuse, woman kills husband, walks to cops with severed head

Fed up of abuse, woman kills husband, walks to cops with severed head
May 30
15:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Fed up with years of physical and mental torture, a woman in Assam’s Lakhimpur district killed her husband and landed at the local police station with his severed head.

The incident happened late Tuesday night when the woman from Mazgaon arrived at the Dhalpur police outpost carrying her deceased husband’s head in a plastic bag.

The accused, Guneswari Barkataky, 48, confessed of killing her husband Mudhiram, 55.

“He had been beating me for many years. On several occasions, he even injured me with an axe. I had thought of leaving him long ago but didn’t because of our children. In the end, it became unbearable and I had to do it, else he would have killed me,” Guneswari told media persons.

The mother of five – two sons and three daughters – allegedly attacked her husband with a machete and walked nearly five kilometers to the nearest police station carrying his severed head in a plastic bag.

“The woman came to the police station with her husband’s head and surrendered. On being questioned, she admitted to killing her drunk husband in a fit of rage in order to escape his abuse. We are conducting further investigations,” said a local police official.

A local court on Wednesday sent Guneswari to judicial custody.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Tags
DhalpurLakhimpurMazgaon
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.