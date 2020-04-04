Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

‘Felt like I won’t get runs': Virat Kohli reveals lowest point of his career

April 04
14:44 2020
India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2014 Test series against England was the lowest point of his career. He made the revelation during a candid Instagram Live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

To date, the 2014 Test series in England remains one of the worst Test series for Kohli as he averaged just 13.40 from 10 innings with his highest score being 39.

“I felt like as a batsman, you know you are going to get out in the morning as soon as you wake up. That was the time I felt like that there is no chance I am getting runs. And still to get out of bed and just get dressed for the game and to go out there and go through that, knowing that you will fail, was something that ate me up,” Kohli told Pietersen.

However, just four years later, Kohli made a triumphant return to England as he scored a century in the opening Test of the 2018 series and finished as the highest run-getter in the series.

Source: Times Of India

