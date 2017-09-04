Fencing in 61.49 km Assam-Bangla Border to be Physical and Non-Physical Barriers

Of the 263 km Assam-Bangladesh border, 201.51 km has been fenced and in the remaining 61.49 km is planned to be covered by both physical and non-physical barriers, state Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in the assembly on Monday.

Of the 61.49 km un-fenced border, 13.38 km is planned to be covered by fence and 48.11 km by non-physical barrier of technological solution as it includes river Brahmaputra and riverine areas, Patowary in a written reply to BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev.

A smart fence along the lines of the one at Oman has been approved by the union ministry of home affairs, he said adding “The smartfence is being made as one of the pilot projects at Lathitilla area of Karimganj in the state.”

To another query Patowary said the state government has received a direction from the Supreme Court to set up 500 task forces at the district level to identify and deport illegal infiltrators. Accordingly they have been functioning since April 2015.

-PTI