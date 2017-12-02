Festival in Sikkim to Promote Lingdem as a Tourism Destiny

To promote Hotspring and the Songbing (A Cave of Light) and make Lingdem a tourism destiny, the Songbing Tourism Development and Management Committee is organising a 21 days-long Lingdem Hotspring, Nature and Culture Tourism Festival 2017 in collaboration with Mutanchi Lom Aal Shezum, NGO and G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development, Sikkim Unit at Lingdem, Dzongu in North Sikkim.

The programme is initiated under Khangchendzonga Landscape Conservation and Development Initiative.

On the 20th day of the Festival (Friday), MLA of Namthang-Ratepani Tilu Guring was present as chief guest who was accompanied by Sikkim Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker cum Area MLA Sonam Gyatsho Lepcha and other dignitaries.

The festival which started on 12th November will end on 2nd December. The president of organizing committee Karma Tshering Lepcha talking about the motive behind organizing this festival said, “this is the first initiative taken by us to promote our place as a tourism destiny. To make aware to the people that there are so many places like Hotspring, Songbing, Lake, scenic beauty and take advantage of seeing this natural beauty.”

“We don’t have online process to make aware to the people about this place because of unavailability of network. So we would be highly grateful to the government if the tower for availability of network would be provided in this place,” he mentioned.

Tilu Gurung while speaking to the gathering said, “I feel very privileged to visit such an amazing place as the people of this place has conserved their old culture and tradition.The festival which is organized to support tourism will definitely set example for other people.”