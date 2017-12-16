Festivals of Garo Hills Provide Platform for Youth to Showcase Their Talent: Mukul

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Amit Paul enthralls crowd at Ampati and Williamnagar

The festive spirit in Garo hills got to a high note during Dimchrang festival at Ampati in South West Garo Hills with the scintillating performance by Indian Idol fame Amit Paul, wherein Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma took to the stage to perform Bollywood hits with Paul.

The crowd of over 6000 people went gaga and were seen dancing as Amit took the stage on fire with Bollywood romantic and dancing numbers. As Amit signed off his performance, he expressed his love and support to the crowd.

Meghalaya Chief Minister sang alongside Amit, Kishore Kumar’s evergreen number “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna” and the crowd also joined in the singing extravaganza. Mukul wished the people of Garo hills an advance Merry Christmas and said that the annual festivals, which are held in Garo hills was an endeavour of the government to promote talents and showcase artists from different parts of the country for the locals.

“Through this festival, we want to promote the region of Garo hills as tourist destination and also enable the youth of the region to learn and make a choice in the field of music, wherein we have lot of talents”, he said.

He said that the government was pitching to promote talents and skills of the people and festivals like Dimchrang gives an opportunity for the youth. “The festivals gives a platform for local entrepreneurs and artists to engage and enhance their capabilities. It bonds the people with the spirit of festivities and enable the government to partner in spreading the message of peace, love and hope”.

Mukul also performed along with the chief executive member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Boston Marak song kristan numbers and enthralled the audience. Song kristan are Garo Christmas songs, which speaks of love and faith for the almighty.

The other highlight of Dimchrang were – a magic show by Amazing David of Kolkatta, who performed 11 different illusion acts, which caught the audience by surprise as it was for the first time such popular illusionist made his debut presence in Garo hills.

Prior to his performance at Ampati, Amit Paul had performed at Simsang Festival in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills in presence of education and literacy minister Deborah Marak.

“I am thankful to the people of Garo hills for coming out in large number to witness my show. It was indeed an honour to perform in my home state amidst galaxy of dignitaries including chief minister and other cabinet ministers of Meghalaya”, said Amit Paul, while interacting with media.

The winter festivities in four districts of Garo hills including South West, East, North and South Garo Hills comes to an end, while the final festival at Tura in West Garo Hills begins on Monday. A series of art, culture and entertainment programmes are lined up at Tura.