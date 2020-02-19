FIFA U-17 Women’s Football World Cup to be hosted in 5 cities in November

NET Bureau

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched an event in New Delhi yesterday to unveil the five host cities for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s Football World Cup which kicks off on2nd of November this year. The matches of the world cup will be held in five cities including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai. The finals of the tournament will be played on 21st of November at Navi Mumbai. The cities will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted title. The official slogan – Kick Off The Dream – was also unveiled during the event.

Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister said that as he looks forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. He added that Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time and it is a proud moment for the nation and all possible support will be provided to ensure its success.

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said that the event represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world. Ms Sarai added that FIFA looks to build on the incredible success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, said that India will next seek to host the U-20 World Cup and the prestigious Club World Cup.

Source: News On Air