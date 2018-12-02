Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 02 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Fifth Edition of Offroad Maestro Concludes

Fifth Edition of Offroad Maestro Concludes
December 02
11:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The fifth edition of the extreme motorsport Offroad Maestro powered by AON concluded on Friday (November 30).

In an update received, the event was flagged off at Naithu Resort on Wednesday (November 28) after which the convoy of official, participants, crew and medical team headed towards Noune Resort, which hosted the event and wathe s also main venue of the event. This year’s event saw participants from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and also local competitors. The event was supported by Nagaland Disaster Management Authority.

After three days of treacherous competitive stages, the 3 teams of Manubhum Off-Roaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) came out victorious where Chow Ujjal Namshum and Chow Ingpeng Mein were crowned the champions of the event followed by Aditya Mein and Sujeewan Choutang as the 1st runners-up. Chow Tseng Tsing Mein and Purbajyoti Choudhury finished 2nd runners-up.

This was stated in a press release.

Tags
arunachal pradeshExtreme MotorsportOffroad Maestro
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.