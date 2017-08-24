Fifth State Finance Commission Submits Report to Sikkim CM

The Fifth State Finance Commission was constituted under the Chairmanship of Tsegyal Tashi, IAS, Secretary, LR&DM Department vide Notification No.22/FCD/Fin/198 on 17/08/2016 followed by an amendment Notification No.22/FCD/Fin/212, dated 30/08/2016 to review the financial position of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sikkim and accordingly make appropriate recommendations for strengthening these institutions for the period 2020-25.

As per the Terms of Reference, the Commission was mandated to recommend, inter alia, the following:

(i) The distribution of fund between the State and each level of PRIs and ULBs of the net proceeds of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees leviable by the State;

(ii) The determination of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees which may be assigned to or appropriated by the PRIs and ULBs;

(iii) The Grants-in-Aid to PRIs and ULBs from the consolidated fund of the State.

(iv) The measures needed to improve the financial position of the PRIs and ULBs.

Tsegyal Tashi and three other Members namely Tashi Khangsharpa (Member), Special Secretary, UD&HD, Mukti Nath Dhakal (Member), Director Panchayat, RM&DD and Bikram Tamang (Member Secretary), Additional Director (Accounts), LR&DMD, of the Fifth State Finance Commission called on Sikkim Chief Minister at Mintokgang on Friday and submitted its Report.