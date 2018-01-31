Fight of Prestige and Family Ties

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

In the battle of prestige and family relations that runs deep in Meghalaya’s politics, the politically sensitive Mahendraganj constituency is set to witness battle of words between Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma.

In 2013, Mukul’s wife Dikkanchi D. Shira had won the election with a thumping majority. However, this time around the Congress will face a challenge with NPP fielding Conrad’s brother-in-law Sanjay A Sangma, a well – known businessman of Tura.

Sanjay who hails from Boldamgre village under Mahendraganj constituency is using the tag of being a local candidate by terming Dikkanchi as an outsider. He is also taking the advantage of the situation as the anti-incumbency against the Congress party is running high.

Mahendraganj constituency is considered as one of the most politically volatile constituencies in Garo hills as it has mixed population of Garo, Bengali Muslims and Hindu, Koch and Hajong community.

The Muslim and Bengali Hindu voters are key in this constituency and efforts are being made by both the candidates to woo the voters.

Last week, sports and youth affairs minister Zenith Sangma had addressed poll campaign rallies to drum up support for Dikkanchi and counted on the surge of development, which has taken place in the state.

Conrad Sangma, who has been touring the constituency for the past two days with a promise that if Sanjay is elected, the people of the area will have double benefit of an MLA and an MP.

In 2013 election Mukul had said that if Dikkanchi was voted the people would have an added benefit of the chief minister.

The anger against sitting legislators can be felt with at least 30 prominent Congress party functionaries including elder brother of former MLA of Mahendraganj and cabinet minister Abdus Saleh – Abdul Sattar (Nondi) pledging their support to NPP.

The prominent of them include Nur Islam, Paresh Barman, Abdul Kaddeer, Majnu Khandakar, Jafrul Haque, Uttam Das, Chitor Ranjan Modak, Chengman Ch. Marak, Epison D. Sangma, Wilseng Marak and Paul Marak joining the NPP in presence of NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma.

The Congress party functionaries have alleged that the sitting legislator have failed to fulfill the promises made for the constituency and has only encouraged their key workers, who have worked for their vested interest.

Receiving the local leaders Conrad said, “It is an honour for NPP that so many Congress workers and leaders have joined us. It will further strengthen the NPP base in Mahendraganj area”.

Conrad is confident that the NPP wave is strongly felt in Mahendraganj and people will not buy Mukul’s word again to re-elect his wife.