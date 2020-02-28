Film editor Sreekar Prasad enters Limca Book of Records

Veteran editor Sreekar Prasad, on Thursday entered the Limca Book of Records for ‘films edited in the most number of languages’.

Sreekar shared the picture of the certificate from the Limca Records on Twitter and wrote, “Fortunate to be an indian, so diverse, so many languages but same emotions…”



He also received many praises on the award and Dharma Productions also congratulated the ‘Shershaah’ video editor on this achievement on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @sreekar_prasad for bringing stories of all shades & languages to the world of cinema. Excited to have you in team #Shershaah!.”

Prasad has received the acknowledgment for his immense talent of editing films in 17 languages, namely Tamil, English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Sinhalese, Karbi, Mishing, Bodo, and Pangchenpa.

He also holds eight National Awards. He has worked with several directors including Mani Ratnam. Some of his recent Bollywood releases include ‘Saaho’ and ‘Super 30.

