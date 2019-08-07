Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Filmmaker J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather, dies at 92

Filmmaker J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, dies at 92
August 07
12:41 2019
NET Bureau

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather and filmmaker J Om Prakash died today at the age of 92. Known for directing many hit films such as Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993) among many others, J Om Prakash breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the death of his uncle on Twitter. He posted a photo of the time when he visited the producer-director a few months ago.

Deepak wrote, “My dearest uncle Mr. J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr. Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic a few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti.”

Source: India Today
BollywoodHrithik RoshanJ Om Prakash
