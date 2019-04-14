Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 14 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Final poll percentage for outer seat pegged at 84 per cent; BJP alleges rigging

Final poll percentage for outer seat pegged at 84 per cent; BJP alleges rigging
April 14
10:37 2019
NET Bureau

The outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency which went to poll Thursday recorded final voting percentage at 84.21 per cent, informed the Manipur election office Saturday.

After the final numbers were released, the state BJP president lodged a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting re-poll in several polling stations including Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts.

Manipur BJP president K. Babhanand in his complaint alleged that cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), which is under cease-fire agreement with the Government of India, carried out widespread rigging and booth capturing in as many as 169 polling stations in Naga-dominated areas.

However, Naga People’s Front (NPF) contended BJP’s allegation, calling it baseless.

“What makes it more ludicrous is that BJP and its candidates are implicated by material proofs of having taken the support of armed militants,” said NPF general secretary H. Kashung.

Kashung asserted that when there are responsible presiding officers in every polling station, wild allegations made by Babhananda from the comfort of his Imphal office were irresponsible.

Although there was no report of any major poll-related violence during the first phase, two EVMs were destroyed by unidentified miscreants in two polling stations in the interior part of Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar. Polling is likely to be held at stations which are situated under 45-Chingai at a distance of about 80 km from the district headquarters.

Moreover, as per election office, seven ballot and control unit each, 59 VVPATs were replaced due to technical glitches.

There are altogether 28 Assembly segments in the outer Manipur parliamentary constituency with a total of 1010618 voters including 495583 male and 515022 female voters. Eight candidates are in the fray for the outer seat.

Altogether 90 companies of security personnel including state forces from Mizoram, Tripura and central forces were deployed.

Source: The Indian Express

2019 General Electionmanipur
