Sat, 20 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Final Round of Sub Junior National Football Championships in Arunachal

October 20
08:08 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh will be hosting the final round of sub-junior (boys) National Football Championship (NFC) of All India Football Federation (AIFF) this year starting November 24 next. This was informed when president of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Takam Sanjoy called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday.

The Chief Minister assured all support and funding for the football championship, which is going to be held for the first time in the state in 27 years since APFA was first formed.

He congratulated the state sub-junior team for qualifying for the championship.

Sanjoy informed the CM about a few football players from the state who are doing remarkably well in the football at national and international level. He informed about Achi Digio, a U-19 player who recently qualified for an international match. He also informed about Nabam Kami, Tamchi Api and Roshni Ramching who all recently qualified for the I-League football league.

