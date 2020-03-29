Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 29 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on charge of defaming Yogi Adityanath

March 29
14:25 2020
An FIR has been lodged against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on charge of defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A cases was got registered by lawyer Prashant Umrao at the Sector 20 police station around 2.30 am on Sunday under Sections 500 and 505 (2) of the IPC and Information and Technology Act.

The complainant claimed that Rajinder Nagar MLA Chadha, through a Twitter post, had defamed the Chief Minister by claiming that the latter was asking those returning from Delhi to their native places why they had gone there in the first place.

Chadha had also allegedly said that Yogi Adityanath was getting these returnees beaten up by police.

Though the AAP leader had deleted the post later on, but many had retweeted it or taken snapshots of the same by then.

Umrao said that before getting the case registered, he had tweeted his complaint to the state DGP and emailed it to Gautam Budhh Nagar Commissioner of Police Alok Singh as well. The case was registered on the basis of the email.

Source: National Herald

