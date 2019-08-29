Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

FIR against Odia Actor for 'mocking' Ranu Mondal in a Video

August 29
14:28 2019
NET Bureau

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Odia film industry actor-cum-comedian Tatwa Prakash Satpathy alias Papu Pom Pom is seen imitating Internet star Ranu Mondal whose melodious voice has touched a million hearts in no time.

Papu, in the video, dressed like Ranu tries to copy her and can be seen standing before a microphone singing one of the tracks which made Ranu famous.

One of Pappu’s associates said that it was a Tik-Tok video and not to offend anyone. However, the video has received a backlash on social media with Ranu’s fans across the country considering it as a grave misconduct.

Ranu was recorded singing “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” at the Ranaghat railway station recently. In no time, her video went viral with many comparing her voice to Lata Mangeshkar. Later, she rose to fame and music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya offered her the title track of his new movie ‘Teri Meri Kaahani’ that made her a sensation over night.

Source: Orissapost

