Mon, 26 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

FIR Lodged Against Ripun Bora

FIR Lodged Against Ripun Bora
November 26
18:54 2018
NET Bureau

An FIR has been lodged against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ripun Bora in Guwahati on Sunday for his ‘objectionable’ remarks against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR has been lodged in the Basistha Police Station by Biswajit Nath. Another FIR has been registered in the Dibrugarh Police Station by BJP Yuva Morcha.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Saturday mocked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two-child norm mandatory for all aspiring candidates of the upcoming panchayat polls.

“Sonowal like Modi is a bachelor. Hence, he does not understand the value of children in a family,” he said while attending a poll meeting in Baghmari Tea Estate of the Behali constituency.

“Sonowal is following Modi who follows the path of Baba Ramdev, who is also a bachelor. Modi also does not value the love of kids because he walked away from his marriage,” he had said.

SOURCE: Time8

Image Credit: Time8

