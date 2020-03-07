FIR lodged against rumour monger

NET News Desk

East Siang DMO has lodged an FIR against one Subu KenaTsering at the Pasighat police station on March-6 for spreading rumours related to coronavirus disease on social media.

Reportedly Tsering has stated and posted in the Facebook group named Voice of Arunachal that, “Corona have reached Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Two patients has referred to Dibrugarh today morning 4:30 am”.

DMO Dr. Kaling Dai termed the information, circulating in the form of message on the social media as “baseless and without iota of truth.” It was a false statement and may lead to unnecessary panic to the public and defame the East Siang health department, stated Dai adding that everyone should post only verified information.

Featured Image: Marketing Land