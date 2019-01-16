Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 16 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

FIR Lodged Against Sikkim CM For Derogatory Remarks Against Women

January 16
12:36 2019
NET Bureau

Nari Shakti, women’s wing of opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, on Tuesday lodged an FIR at Sadar Thana against Chief Minister Pawan Chamling for his alleged atrocious statement against women. The complaint was lodged `for insulting the modesty of women and making derogatory speeches and trying to cause disharmony within various communities in Sikkim and other parts of India”.

According to Nari Shakti leaders, the police promised action in this matter.


The outfit also filed complaints with the CID as well as various national women organizations.


The CM allegedly made this remark while addressing a meeting of people belonging to Scheduled Caste on December 5 at Gangtok. “The CM commented on the monthly menstrual cycle of women in a disrespectful manner and called them untouchable during periods,” a Morcha leader said today.


The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha while condemning the incident demanded that the CM immediately apologised to entire women community for his remarks.

Source: The Echo of India

 

