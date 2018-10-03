Fire at Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, Around 250 Patients Moved to Safety

NET Bureau

Around 250 patients were moved to safety from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital earlier on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in one of the buildings. During the filing of this report, ten fire engines were at the spot to control the smoke. No casualties has been reported so far.

Sources informed that the fire started at the pharmacy of the hospital. The fire department was alerted after smoke was spotted from the building that houses the pharmacy at around 8 am.

“The fire began in the ground floor of the medical college at around 7.58 a.m. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained,” a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Though no flames were seen, black smoke billowed from the building.

Apart from the firefighters and the police, West Bengal’s disaster management authority officials have also reached the medical college.

Calcutta Medical College, on College Street, has several buildings in the complex. There was chaos and panic after the fire broke out. Many patients had to be taken out of the building in stretchers and even bed sheets with their saline drips. Some of the patients were seen lying on the floor.

SOURCE- NDTV