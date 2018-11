NET Bureau

A fire broke out at the Apeejay House in Kolkata’s Park Street area on Monday, 5 November, reported ANI. The building was evacuated and no causalities have been reported yet.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into action.

Speaking to NDTV, fire officials said that the blaze might have started from the server room of one of the offices in the building.

The traffic police issued an advisory, saying traffic in the nearby areas was affected or diverted due to the fire.

Source: The Quint