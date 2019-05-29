Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 29 May 2019

Northeast Today

Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at spot
May 29
15:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Fire broke out today at the Rifle Range Road in Park Circus in Kolkata.

Twelve fire engines are present on the spot.

More details are awaited.

 

Tags
fireKolkata
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.