Fire breaks out at Park Circus in Kolkata; 12 fire tenders at spot

May 29
15:48 2019
NET Bureau
Fire broke out today at the Rifle Range Road in Park Circus in Kolkata.
Twelve fire engines are present on the spot.
More details are awaited.
