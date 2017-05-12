Fire Devours 29 Houses in Arunachal

In an unfortunate incident, as many as 29 houses were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire accident which occurred in Kerang village of newly created Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the information, no casualty has been reported except for a minor burn injury sustained by a senior citizen. However, there has been extensive damage to properties.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to electric short-circuit, because many villagers claimed to have seen electrical sparks and also heard a loud noise,” said Kaying police station OC, O Lego.

He further informed that the victims have been sheltered temporarily at the community hall of the village.

Rehabilitation process is going on full swing.