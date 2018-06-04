Fire Gutted 16 Houses in Arunachal

In an unfortunate incident, more than 16 houses gutted down to ashes while leaving 22 families homeless at Fisheries colony, Dumporijo at 6 AM today morning. However, no casualty has been reported but property worth lakhs have been completely burnt as informed by MLA Panknga Bage.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the victims. He also sought a detail report on the losses incurred with proper assessment so that adequate relief could be released from the state government as per the laid down norms.

He also called upon NGOs and general public to lend their helping hand and assistance to the victims during such trying times. While reiterating to be cautious, Khandu said occurrence of repeated fire accidents in the state is alarming. He appealed the people to be alert to avoid such unfortunate incidents and asked the district administration to impart precautionary trainings to the denizens.