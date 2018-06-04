Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Fire Gutted 16 Houses in Arunachal

Fire Gutted 16 Houses in Arunachal
June 04
11:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In an unfortunate incident, more than 16 houses gutted down to ashes while leaving 22 families homeless at Fisheries colony, Dumporijo at 6 AM today morning. However, no casualty has been reported but property worth lakhs have been completely burnt as informed by MLA Panknga Bage.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the victims. He also sought a detail report on the losses incurred with proper assessment so that adequate relief could be released from the state government as per the laid down norms.

He also called upon NGOs and general public to lend their helping hand and assistance to the victims during such trying times. While reiterating to be cautious, Khandu said occurrence of repeated fire accidents in the state is alarming. He appealed the people to be alert to avoid such unfortunate incidents and asked the district administration to impart precautionary trainings to the denizens.

Tags
Pema KhanduUpper Subansiri
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.