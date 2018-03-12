Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 12 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Fire in Lengpui Airport in Mizoram

March 12
15:21 2018
A fire broke out in the air traffic control (ATC) tower at the Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, but flight operations would not be affected, a civil aviation official said here. No casualty was reported in the blaze though some equipment were damaged.

Deputy Director of state Civil Aviation Saidenga said. The fire was noticed at around 9.30 am on Monday and it took half-an-hour to extinguish it, he told PTI.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electric short circuit inside the tower. He said the flights would operate today as usual as alternative arrangements have been made for the ATC from a room inside the terminal building.

Three flights operate from the lone airport in the state located near here. While two connect Aizawl and Kolkata, the third operates on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Delhi route.

PTI

