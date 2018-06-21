Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

First Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Cross over to China from Nathu-La

First Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Cross over to China from Nathu-La
June 21
12:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar yatris comprising 31 pilgrims and two liaison officers successfully crossed over to China from the Nathu-La border route in Sikkim on Wednesday, officials said.

This is also the first batch of yatris though the Nathu-La route after the pilgrimage was stopped following the Dokalam standoff last year. India and China had agreed in April to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the route.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha had said the yatra for 2018 though Nathu-La would take place between June and September.

The special secretary to tourism and civil aviation department, Namrata Thapa and some other officials were present at Nathu-La during the crossing over of the yatris to China, an information and public relations department release said.

Earlier, the yatris had spent two days at 15th mile at Sherathang in Sikkim for acclimatization. They will return here on July 1 after paying obeisance to Lord Shiva at Mount Kailash. They will disperse for their respective destinations from the next day, the release added.

The route via Nathu-La is in addition to the older route via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, the only route earlier that was badly damaged in the 2013 floods. Both the routes are operational but the new route via Nathu-La is shorter, safer and more comfortable.

The yatra via Nathu-La began in 2015.

Tags
Kailash MansarovarNathu La
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.