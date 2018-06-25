Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

First Bhutan Film Festival Held in Sikkim

First Bhutan Film Festival Held in Sikkim
June 25
16:57 2018
Six Bhutanese movies were screened at the first Bhutan Film Festival held in Gangtok as part of the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Himalayan kingdom.

The two-day event, jointly organised by Bhutan’s Department of Information and Media (DoIM) and the Film Association of Bhutan, concluded on Sunday at the Manan Kendra Auditorium.

The Bhutanese delegates included the country’s Consul General in Kolkata Thinley Wangchuk and the DoIM Director Rinchen Dorji.

Bhutanese movies are popular in Sikkim, and the neighbouring country’s BBS and BBS 2 channels are keenly watched.

Dorji said the aim of the event was to strengthen India-Bhutan relations, promote Bhutan as a film location through movies and and explore the market for Bhutanese films.

-IANS

Bhutan Film Festival
