Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

First COVID-19 Manipur patient tests negative for the virus

First COVID-19 Manipur patient tests negative for the virus
April 05
04:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In Manipur, the 23 year old woman who had tested positive of Novel Corona Virus with overseas travel history and became first COVID-19 patient in the State, has reported negative for the virus. The first COVID-19 postive case of Manipur was confirmed on 24 March and she had returned to the State from UK. She is getting treatment at Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

Speaking to AIR News, Director of JNIMS Prof. Th. Bhimo said, the health condition of the first COVID-19 patient is stable. Today her sample was sent to laboratory and found negative after testing. He said, sample of the patient will be re-tested after 24 hours and if found negative, she will be considered fully recovered.

So far, Manipur has two positive cases and the second patient, an elderly male from Thoubal district of the State took part in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. He is getting treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Manipur Health Department said that the test results of all the 11 family members of the 2nd patient have been found negative.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.