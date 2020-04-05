First COVID-19 Manipur patient tests negative for the virus

In Manipur, the 23 year old woman who had tested positive of Novel Corona Virus with overseas travel history and became first COVID-19 patient in the State, has reported negative for the virus. The first COVID-19 postive case of Manipur was confirmed on 24 March and she had returned to the State from UK. She is getting treatment at Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

Speaking to AIR News, Director of JNIMS Prof. Th. Bhimo said, the health condition of the first COVID-19 patient is stable. Today her sample was sent to laboratory and found negative after testing. He said, sample of the patient will be re-tested after 24 hours and if found negative, she will be considered fully recovered.

So far, Manipur has two positive cases and the second patient, an elderly male from Thoubal district of the State took part in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. He is getting treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Manipur Health Department said that the test results of all the 11 family members of the 2nd patient have been found negative.

Source: News On Air