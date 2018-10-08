First Dzükou Valley Festival From October 19

NET Bureau

Nagaland is to host its Dzükou Valley Festival from October 19 onwards in its spectacular locations of Dzükou Valley. The valley loaded with breathtaking beauty and eye-soothing greenery is located at the border of the States of Nagaland and Manipur and has always been the point of attraction for tourists coming from in and out of the country.

The Dzükou Valley festival to be celebrated from October 19 to October 25, 2018 is surely going to pull a good number of visitors to the state and this is the first such kind of festival to be hosted by the Dept of Tourism, Nagaland.

Situated at an altitude of 2452 m above the sea level, the Dzükou Valley is a hidden beauty behind the Japfü Peak located in Nagaland and the first attempt at celebrating the Dzükou Valley festival can be counted as a good effort by the government towards the promotion of the beautiful valley and welcome a host of tourist to the state. Remarkably, Nagaland is already in the world map of tourism with its celebration of the Hornbill festival which brings in thousands of local and foreign tourists in the month of December every year.

Now the unveiling of the Dzükou Valley through this new festival, the government has tried its best to showcase the natural beauty, seasonal flowers and flora and fauna.

A traveller and nature lover, speaking about the upcoming festival in Nagaland, says, “Dzukou Valley’ is the most breath taking landscapes & home of Angami tribe. For the 1st time, the Dept of Tourism is going to host a festival here in October. Those who have plans to explore the valley, the festival will be a perfect time.”

Dzukou Valley, being one of the most prized possessions of Nagaland, has rightly been chosen by the government for promotion of tourism in the state.

SOURCE: The Sentinel